Virginia

Fairfax firefighters rescue man stuck on scaffolding 13 stories above the ground

The worker was rescued and pulled to the safety of a nearby balcony by a Fairfax County technical rescue team.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters in Fairfax County are working to rescue workers stranded on scaffolding 13 stories above the ground on Monday. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Road, near the McLean Metro station, for a report of a worker trapped after he fell around 11:15 a.m. 

According to firefighters, the worker fell from just above the scaffolding on the building. The worker was rescued and pulled to the safety of a nearby balcony by a Fairfax County technical rescue team.

Firefighters also worked to help two other workers stuck on a different piece of scaffolding because of a power outage. 

It is not clear what work was being done at the time the worker fell. The rescued worker is being evaluated by medical personnel, but no serious injuries were reported. 

Fairfax Co. firefighters said all three men were safely rescued by 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

