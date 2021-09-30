FCPS teachers adjusting to new virtual learning option for quarantined students

Roughly 450 students in Fairfax County are in quarantine, according to FCPS.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Teachers with Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) are adjusting to another way of conducting class to help accommodate students impacted by COVID-19.

The school system began offering a virtual learning option this week to children who are on pause, in quarantine or in isolation.

The StreamIN/CheckIN program allows students to watch and hear what is happening in the classroom remotely. However, they are not able to participate during the class since the mic and camera are turned off.

The livestream capability is also not required since students are able to work on their own using the material assigned by the teacher online.

Mantua Elementary School teacher Lucy Bartges has been using her laptop to pull up Zoom for her one student in quarantine. The laptop is pointed at her while she teaches although she cannot see the student.

"At first I was wondering how that was going to go because it felt weird that I'm not talking back and forth," Bartges told WUSA9. "But this still gives them a classroom experience in a way they're still able to log in and hear my instruction instead of just trying to figure it out on their own at home."

Teachers can set up a time to check in with their students at least twice a week for emotional and academic support.

"I can focus and be an in-person teacher, but I also have a peace of mind that she can hear and I can meet with her at a separate time to check-in," Bartges said.

Mantua Elementary has more than a dozen kids out of school because of COVID-19. The number has remained consistently within the last few weeks.

FCPS said out of the roughly 180,000 students, about 540 are on quarantine. The number does not include kids who are on pause pending analysis from the Virginia Department of Health.

Mantua Elementary principal Linda Shannon said while a teacher having to readjust protocols to provide a virtual learning option, it helps avoid added stress and put continued emphasis on in-person lessons.

"It's not like we're sending 20 to 30 kids so if we keep the focus on the kids that are here and ensure access to those kids that aren't with us for the period of time, I think that's the best we can do for both of these worlds," Shannon said. "This is the best for now I think, and I think teachers want to do it because they don't want students going to 10 to 14 days without interacting with them."

Parents started a petition to push for FCPS to allow remote learning options for all students. While some consider the latest option as a step forward, they plan to meet with school officials to continue the effort.