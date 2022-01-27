x
Man hospitalized in Fairfax County stabbing

The victim had life-threatening injuries, according to police.

ANNANDALE, Va. — A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in Annandale, Virginia, Wednesday night, police said.

Officers with Fairfax County Police were called to the scene at just after Daniels Avenue and Mangalore Drive just after 10 p.m. The victim was found and taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries thought to be serious and life-threatening. The man remains in the hospital Thursday, police said.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for the stabbing, but did not offer a suspect description.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2131 or Fairfax County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS ( 866-411-8477).

This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.

