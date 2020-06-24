Fairfax County School Board gives parents two options for return to class

In a letter, parents are asked to choose between 100% online learning, or part-time face-to-face instruction.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County School Board is giving parents a choice when it comes to returning to class in the fall.

In a letter to parents, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand laid out the options for the upcoming school year.

Parents were told they would be receiving an enrollment form later this week where they will be asked to state a preference between all virtual online instruction or part-time face-to-face instruction.

Virtual instruction will be provided four days a week, while in-person learning will happen at least two days a week at school, with students engaged in independent study and work on the days they are not in the school building.

"It’s possible we will be able to provide more than two days of instruction at school each week depending on the number of students who choose to go virtual, full time," Brabrand wrote in the letter.

In either scenario, one day each week will be set aside for teacher planning and intervention support for some students.. The plan also includes increased in-person or synchronous instruction for Special Education students and English Language Learners. Additional details about the plan will be shared with the community in the weeks ahead as they are developed.

Teachers will also be surveyed for their return-to-school preferences.

"Our first preference, of course, remains 100 percent in-person learning. However, based on current health data, that seems unlikely by Tuesday, August 25, the first day of the 2020-21 school year. Even as Virginia moves into Phase 3 of its reopening plan, we will want to comply with the guidance provided by the state and the CDC for the safe reopening of schools. In developing this plan, our first priority is the health and well-being of our students and staff," Brabrand said.

Brabrand hopes to have parent and teacher surveys returned by July 10 to begin planning both virtual and in-person class schedules.