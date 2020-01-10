Fairfax Co. Public Schools will resume in-person in October. Staff says they were only given 48 hours to decide or quit

FCPS staff members believe two days is not enough time to make such an important decision.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Over 650 Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) teachers were notified Wednesday evening that they will be returning in-person to teach in October. Staff members believe the school only gave them a short amount of time to decide if in-person learning was the best option for the school community during the pandemic.

According to the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers (FCFT), FCPS emailed some staff members two days ago asking them to decide on whether to accept an in-person position, submit an American with Disabilities Act (ADA) request, take an unpaid leave of absence, apply for leave under FFCRA for childcare reasons and then return for in-person instruction, resign or retire.

The FCFT said the email from the school system gave staff members until Friday, Oct. 2 at 4:30 p.m. to make a decision.

"From our perspective, just two days isn’t enough time for staff to choose between their jobs or the health and safety of their families," the FCFT said in a statement.

The teacher's union is hoping that the school system keeps its 11 Pillars of a Safe Reopening into consideration when giving staff the option to work and to feel safe in their work environments.

On September 22, Dr. Brabrand presented an FCPS Reopening of Schools plan to the School Board. FCPS officials passed the motion that would allow students who are struggling with virtual learning to begin in-person learning in October to get the help they need.

"Where possible, staff who have requested virtual instruction will be matched with students who have requested virtual learning. There is a possibility based on student need that you will be asked to return to in-person instruction by your principal," FCPS said in an email to staff.

FCFT said the School Board also approved a motion to delay staffing decisions about how they would handle staff with vulnerable family members, those with childcare needs, and those that are uncomfortable returning until they had an understanding of the number of staff members that would take an unpaid leave of absence or resign if asked to return in person. They said FCPS did not honor staff with these issues.

FCPS did however arrange with principals to provide temporary childcare assistance for staff who are returning for in-person instruction.

In accordance with state guidance on a reopening plan, FCPS will be able to provide in-person services under safety protocols for special education programs. This plan also includes "special cases where all parties agree it is appropriate," according to the FCPS reopening schools plan.