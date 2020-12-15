Fairfax County Public Schools announces plans for Wednesday's winter weather

Fairfax County Public Schools outlined multiple scenarios for dealing with snow days during the pandemic.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — With the first serious snowstorm of the season approaching Wednesday, Fairfax County Public Schools is outlining multiple scenarios for dealing with snow days and interruptions to virtual learning. The plans range from all schools being closed and learning suspended for the day to teacher-led virtual learning days or independent learning for all students.

"This year, FCPS will provide additional approaches for observing 'snow days' during the inclement weather season that may include synchronous instruction (teacher-led) and asynchronous instruction (independent)," the school district said in a statement. "If conditions are warranted, we do anticipate that there will be 'typical' snow days as we have had in past years."

Areas north and west of D.C. -- such as northern Loudoun, northern Montgomery, Fairfax, Manassas and Frederick -- could pick up 3 to 6 inches of snow as these areas will also be favored for cold air. They could also get some sleet and freezing rain mixing that would cut down on snow totals.

The link to see the most up-to-date information from Fairfax County Public Schools can be viewed here.

In this week's issue of Return to School News, get information on this year's inclement weather procedures, grab and go meals, FCPS Safety teams, and the photos of the week. https://t.co/xRAcH01rac pic.twitter.com/o7Cg5bfs3h — Fairfax Schools (@fcpsnews) December 15, 2020

Winter Storm Timeline Wednesday - Thursday:

7 a.m. - 9 a.m. Rain and snow slowly begin to fall across the region.

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. - More areas see rain and snow and some sleet mixing in.

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Rain picks up in D.C. and areas south, snow gets a little heavier in northern suburbs.

6 p.m. - 12 a.m. - Rain, snow continues with some sleet and freezing rain mixing in some areas. Most of the mixing will be along the rain/snow line.

12 a.m. - 5 a.m. Thursday - Areas that had rain begin to transition to snow. This will be the best opportunity for D.C. to see accumulating snow.