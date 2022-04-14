Fairfax County Public Schools names Dr. Michelle Reid new superintendent

The appointment also came just hours after students walked out of classes in protest of the lack of community involvement in the school board's appointment of Reid.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has named a new superintendent to be the leader of Virginia's largest school system.

At a school board meeting Thursday evening, the board named Dr. Michelle Reid as the new superintendent.

Reid has spent six years as the superintendent of the North Shore School District in Washington. She won the Superintendent of the year award from the School Superintendents Association in 2021.

The appointment didn't come easily Thursday evening with some questioning her experience. Reid sat in the front row as the debate went back and forth over her appointment.

School board member Karen Keys-Gamarra expressed concerns over Reid’s current district, which has only 24,000 students. FCPS has around 178,000 students.

“My objection today has to do with the fact that we seem to be rushing this decision," said Keys-Gamarra. "The contract, as well as the decision, was posted last night.”

The appointment also came just hours after students walked out of classes in protest of the lack of community involvement in the school board's appointment of Reid.

“We’re frustrated we can’t have our concerns heard right now," one student said. "Specific concerns, very real concerns, valid and pressing concerns.”

A member of the Fairfax County NAACP reiterated a similar message at the school board meeting.

“We are concerned about not having commensurate experience. Her school district is very small," said Sujatha Hampton, education chair and third vice president of Fairfax NAACP. "It has a very different kind of diversity.”

Several board members focused on Reid's appointment as a turning point for healing and coming together.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to work with each of you as board members and our community to prepare each and every student for a world yet to be imagined,” Reid said.

Reid's first day with the school district will be July 1. It will be the start of her four-year contract.

