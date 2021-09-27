Livestreaming option for quarantined students begins in Fairfax County

The virtual learning option doesn't give students the opportunity to participate during class.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools students missing class because of COVID-19 have the option to learn virtually as of this week, but the new program doesn't allow students learning remotely to participate in classroom conversations.

A livestreaming option called StreamIN/CheckIN is now available no later than the third day of a child being "paused, quarantined, or isolated." Teachers also have the option to record their lessons instead, but school officials stress the program is not concurrent or hybrid learning.

The program also provides classroom instructions and assignments and interactive check-ins with teachers for academic and emotional support every other day.

The virtual learning option, however, does not apply to everyone who is absent.

"StreamIN is one-way only," the school website said. "The remote student’s camera and audio will be off, but they will be able to watch and listen."

For confidentiality reasons, families do not have to choose the livestreaming option, and can instead complete assigned materials available via Schoology.

The livestreaming option is not offered in all of the classes in elementary schools. FCPS said "adding these additional classes would increase teacher workload at a time when teachers are already stretched."

The increased work is also a concern for Fairfax Education Association President Kimberly Adams, who told WUSA9 if the school system cannot mitigate the workload associated with the temporary virtual learning option, teachers need to be compensated for the extra hours spent.

FCPS parent Marian Perez is in quarantine with her 5-year-old son after he was exposed last Thursday. She was waiting on instructions, but already plans on using her skills as an early childhood teacher to assure he is getting the proper education and experience.

"It would be nice if there's a way for him to connect with his class somehow during this quarantine, but I know hands-on learning is best for children," Perez said. "It would be good for him to see teachers and friends."

There are more than 550 cases of COVID-19 among FCPS students so far this month, doubled the number since August, according to the school data dashboard.

Parents started a petition to push for FCPS to allow remote learning options for all students. While some consider the latest option as a step forward, they plan to meet with school officials to continue the effort.