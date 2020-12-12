Fairfax County Schools sends Group 3 students back to virtual learning amid rise in COVID cases

The decision by FCPS came as the school district reached seven consecutive days in which the percent positivity exceeded 10% threshold.

FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County Public Schools is going back to only virtual learning for its Group 3 students, according to the school district in a statement to the media.

FCPS has used two key metrics for determining safety for in-person learning that is suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

These include the total number of COVID cases per 100,000 county residents over the last 14 days and the percentage of positive COVID tests over seven consecutive days.

"We know this is a disappointment to our families. Our goal is to return students to in person learning soon after winter break. We understand that in-person learning is the best option for most students. We will be sharing more information on these plans in the coming weeks. Thank you for your patience and flexibility," said the school district in part of its statement.

Group 3 includes:

Elementary Comprehensive Services Sites (CSS)

Key Center

Kilmer Center

Students with Limited or Interrupted Formal Education (SLIFE)

Recently-Arrived English Learners (ELs) in Grades 3-12

A school district association in Fairfax County wants its local school district to go full virtual learning and expressed in a recent letter that it's important this be done now, not later, amid the rise in coronavirus cases nationwide.

The letter from the Fairfax Education Association was sent to Fairfax County Public Schools as Group 1 and Group 2 students of phased-in reopening have been allowed back in the classroom, and more are expected to be phased back into in-person learning.

"We are calling on the Superintendent to pull Group 3 out on day 1 of a 10% PCR rate; not wait for 7 days for the county and surrounding areas to show more positive cases. We remind him that the numbers now are exponentially higher compared to when he recommended a fully virtual start to school."

At the beginning of November, Fairfax County did delay some of its initial plans for phased-in reopening because of case spikes.

School districts across the DC, Maryland and Virginia area have faced tough times navigating between helping students that are struggling in the classroom, while also keeping the health of teachers a top priority.