Investigation underway after a woman was shot by Fairfax County police officer, officials confirm

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A woman was shot by a Fairfax County Police officer in the 8000 block of Gosport Lane in Springfield, Virginia, according to the department in a Twitter statement Monday afternoon.

The woman is the only person to be injured by gunfire, according to the released information.

Fairfax County Police said the woman shot has been taken to a local hospital but her condition is not known at this time.

