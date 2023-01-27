Dog found shot, chained to a fence in Fairfax County

The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to an area veterinarian's office after being found in the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place.

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — Animal Protection Police are seeking the owner of a dog found shot and chained to a fence in Fairfax County.

On Friday, Jan. 27, around 3:35 a.m., officers responded to the area of Bedford Terrace and Beekman Place for the report of a dog chained to a fence. Once at the scene, officers found the dog and discovered he had been shot.

The chain was immediately removed, and the dog was taken to an area veterinarian's office, where the dog remains receiving further care.

The dog is believed to be an adult male, Staffordshire terrier.

Officers say a community member called for police earlier in the evening after hearing a dog barking and a single gunshot.

Police searched the area but did not find anything suspicious.

Detectives are asking anyone who lives in the area to please review any surveillance footage they may have. Anyone with more information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Animal Protection Police Officers at fcpdanimalprotection@fairfaxcounty.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web – Click HERE.

