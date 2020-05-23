Police said she was last seen on Saturday around 1:30 a.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Fairfax County Police need the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning.

Officials said Allison Fugon Gonzalez was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Exmore Street in Springfield.

Gonzalez is 4-foot-10-inches and weighs 95 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

According to police, Gonzalez is listed as endangered due to medical and/or physical health concerns.