SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Fairfax County Police need the public's assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl last seen Saturday morning.
Officials said Allison Fugon Gonzalez was last seen around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Exmore Street in Springfield.
Gonzalez is 4-foot-10-inches and weighs 95 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.
According to police, Gonzalez is listed as endangered due to medical and/or physical health concerns.
If you have any information on Allison Gonzalez's whereabouts, call 703-691-2131.