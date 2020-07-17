Shots fired at several cars in Fairfax County, 1 person hospitalized

Two men were also reportedly stabbed in Reston, Va., police say.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Several vehicles were found with gunshot damage in Alexandria early Friday morning, Fairfax County Police said.

The reported shooting happened in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue around midnight, police said. Officers arrived at the scene and located the damaged vehicles.

Initially, there were no confirmed injuries following the incident. But then officials reported a possible victim that was located at a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is still unclear how the individual was shot and injured during the incident.

This shooting remains under investigation, police said.

A few hours later, a double stabbing was reported in Reston, Va. around 3:45 a.m., Fairfax County Police said.

Two men were found on the 12200 block of Laurel Glade Drive with stab wounds and taken to the hospital. One of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.

The events leading up to the stabbing remains unknown at this time.

Detectives are also investigating this incident.