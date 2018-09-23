ANNANDALE, Va. -- Fairfax County Police said a man is dead after he was struck by a truck on Friday night.

Officials responded to 7611 Little River Turnpike just before 11 Friday night for reports of a pedestrian struck.

A preliminary investigation reveals 33-year-ol Eric Roberts was sitting in the service road near Little Turnpike River when a 2016 Toyota Highlander crashed into him.

The driver of the Highlander stayed on scene. Police do not believe alcohol nor speed were a factor for the driver. Investigators believe alcohol may have been a factor for Roberts.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

