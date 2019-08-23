FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A pedestrian is dead after a driver struck and killed them early Friday morning.

Fairfax County Police responded to the 12500 block of Fair Lakes Circle for a pedestrian struck.

Officials said the striking vehicle fled the scene.

Police believe the the striking vehicle was a red Hyundai sedan and said the car has front end damage.

It is unknown if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk at the the time of the accident.

Fairfax County Crash Reconstruction team is on the scene.

This is a developing story.

