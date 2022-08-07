Fairfax Co. Police investigate report of shots fired inside Tysons Corner mall

Police are canvassing the area but have found nothing so far. Residents are advised to avoid the area as officers continue to clear the mall.

TYSONS CORNER, Va. — Fairfax County Police are investigating at Tysons Corner Center mall after shots were reportedly fired inside on Sunday afternoon.

The mall is on lockdown Sunday afternoon as police investigate the shooting.

Officers responded to the Tysons Corner Center located on 1961 Chain Bridge Road around 3 p.m. for a report of gunshots. Police are canvassing the area but have found nothing so far.

Residents are advised to avoid the area as officers continue to clear the mall.

This news comes after Tysons Corner Center was evacuated June 18 after shots were fired during a group fight. No one was injured in the shooting, but three people were treated for minor injuries sustained in the evacuation. Ultimately, Noah Settles, who is also known by the rapper stage name "No Savage," was wanted by police after allegedly opening fire inside the mall that day.

After investigating, police announced that they thought the situation may have come about as a result of gang feuds. A decades-old war between the "37th Street" & "Simple City" Southeast D.C. gangs had spilled into Northern Virginia, they believed.

