Police identify one of the Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' suspects

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County have identified a suspect in the 'smash-and-grab' robbery that took place in Fairfax County on Sept. 20.

Officers identified 25-year-old Lamont Marable as a suspect connected to the armed robbery at Sonia Jewelry & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield, Virginia.

Marable is wanted for commercial robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to officials.

WUSA9 previously reported that police were investigating three robberies in Fairfax Co. that took place at Tyson's Corner Center, Fair Oaks Mall and a jewelry store in Springfield. Officials are working to determine whether or not the robberies are connected.

According to police, the first robbery happened on Sept. 8 around 2:45 p.m. at Prince Jewelers in Tyson's Corner Center. Officials said that the suspects destroyed the store's display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry.

Following this event, a reported robbery took place on Sept. 18 just after 1 p.m. at Fair Oaks Mall. The display at Henzley Jewelers was destroyed as well and high-end watches were also stolen. Police said that in both robberies the suspects used hammers to destroy the display cases and drove off in stolen cars.

Officials said the suspects were all seen wearing masks and gloves in both incidents, officials add.

Police provided photos of the suspects in all three incidents.

The third reported robbery took place around 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Sonia's Jewelers & Boutique Inc. located at 6681 Backlick Rd. in Springfield. Officials said one man entered the store posing as a customer and then proceeded to show a handgun and told employees to let another man inside the store.

Officials add that when both men were inside the store they both used hammers to destroy the display cases. The suspects also fled the scene in a black Lexus SUV that had stolen license plates, according to officials.

Police provided photos of the suspects from the Springfield robbery and said that the man wearing white is described to be a Black man, standing about 5'11", and has a thin build and a beard.

The man in the red hoodie is described to be a Black man standing 6 feet tall with a medium build.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the police at 703-246-7800 and choose option 3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477.