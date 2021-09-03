Fairfax County Police make arrest in McLean hotel rape case, more victims possible

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Woodbridge man has been arrested in connection to a July sexual assault case that unfolded in McLean.
On July 21, officers responded for a reported assault in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Vienna area of Fairfax County. A woman originally reported that an unknown man entered her hotel room, displayed a knife and sexually assaulted her, according to police. The woman was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Detectives made a positive match earlier this week from a latent print recovered from the July 21 crime scene. Using the evidence, a composite sketch and other investigative leads, according to police, the detectives proceeded to arrest Patrick Michael Chaloupka, at his home Thursday.
The 38-year-old has been charged with rape and abduction with intent to defile and is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.
Detectives believe Chaloupka may be responsible for other similar crimes in the area and ask anyone who may have had contact with him to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type "FCCS" plus tip to 847411, and by web – Click HERE. Download our Mobile tip411 App "Fairfax Co Crime Solvers". Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest. If you would like to be contacted by a detective, please provide your contact information.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.