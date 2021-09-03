Fairfax County Police make arrest in McLean hotel rape case, more victims possible

Anyone who may have had contact with Patrick Michael Chaloupka is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Woodbridge man has been arrested in connection to a July sexual assault case that unfolded in McLean.

On July 21, officers responded for a reported assault in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in the Vienna area of Fairfax County. A woman originally reported that an unknown man entered her hotel room, displayed a knife and sexually assaulted her, according to police. The woman was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives made a positive match earlier this week from a latent print recovered from the July 21 crime scene. Using the evidence, a composite sketch and other investigative leads, according to police, the detectives proceeded to arrest Patrick Michael Chaloupka, at his home Thursday.

The 38-year-old has been charged with rape and abduction with intent to defile and is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives believe Chaloupka may be responsible for other similar crimes in the area and ask anyone who may have had contact with him to please call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 3.