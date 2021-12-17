Fairfax Co. parents gather 8,000 signatures to recall school board member

OpenFCPS says school board member Laura Jane Cohen should have pushed for reopening after health department said it could be done safely.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The anger that's exploded at school board meetings across the nation has now focused on Fairfax.

The parents' group OpenFCPS says it's collected 8,000 signatures demanding the recall of Fairfax County school board member Laura Jane Cohen.

The group says that's twice what's required to send the issue to a Fairfax County judge, who will decide if Cohen should be pushed out.

"First and foremost this recall this about accountability, " said Zia Tompkins of OpenFCPS. "When you make that kind of decision that impacts families and students alike, you have to you have to be able to face the voters right?"

The group says Cohen should have pushed harder to reopen schools starting on July 21, 2020, when it says the county health department advised there were safe ways to reopen.

Cohen has no apologies. "You know, at the end of the day,I think all of us worked every day, woke up and went to bed, thinking about how can we best protect our kids while they get the best quality education they can," she said.

Cohen sent out a fundraising letter this week calling Open FCPS a group of "local GOP operatives".... "part of a national right wing effort to overturn elections and 'take back our schools.'"

She said it's "rabid" in support of "book banning and burning, misinformation from anti-Vaxxers and anti-maskers," and for "hateful speech attacking LGBTQIA+ students."

"It's the most absurd thing and most insulting thing I've ever heard," Tompkins responded. "Open FCPS is a nonpartisan organization....We've got members from left, right and center of the political spectrum who obviously were impacted equally by the school closures," he said.

Asked if he was an operative, Tompkins responded, "If I'm an operative, I better start getting paid by somebody."

He does say that he ran for the nonpartisan school board in 2019 and was endorsed by the Fairfax County GOP.

Virginia has a complicated recall system. Instead of putting the candidate back before the voters, a judge has to decide if trial is warranted. The county Commonwealth's Attorney prosecutes the case.

This summer, a judge dismissed the petitions against another Fairfax board member, following the recommendations of the Albemarle County prosecutor, who filled in after Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano recused himself.

Cohen says she's unconcerned about the recall now filed against her.