Video: Fairfax County officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

CENTREVILLE, Va. — A Fairfax County police officer was struck by a car while he was conducting a traffic stop in Centreville early Saturday morning and police are searching for the vehicle.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Centreville Road and Compton Road, Fairfax County Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police said the driver of a black four-door sedan, they believe is a Honda, drove past the traffic stop and struck the officer in the lower body before fleeing the scene. The car was last seen heading southbound Centreville Road and crossed into Prince William County.

Police need the public's help in finding the striking vehicle in this hit-and-run incident. They said the car may have damage to its passenger-side mirror or bumper.

Watch the video below. (Warning: This video contains graphic content. Please be advised.)

Do you know the driver of this sedan who hit our officer? At 2:15am an officer was on a traffic stop at Centreville Rd & Compton Rd in Centreville. The driver of a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda, struck our officer in the lower body. https://t.co/fqInar9vSp. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/KjtAkibda8 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 31, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sully District Station at 703-814-7000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text – Type “FCCS” plus tip to 847411, and by web – http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org/.