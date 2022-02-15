Watch Live: Armed man shot by Fairfax County officers in Lorton, police say

Police say they encountered an armed man following a call for a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in Lorton. It's unknown if any officers were injured.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An armed man was shot by a Fairfax County police officer in Lorton, Va. Tuesday, according to Fairfax County Police Department.

Police said officers were initially called to the 8300 block of Fitt Court around 8:05 a.m. for a report of a suspicious van parked in the area.

Officers arrived on scene less than 10 minutes later, and a shooting was called in just before 9 a.m. At the scene, police said responding officers encountered an armed man. At some point during the encounter, shots were fired, and police said the armed man was hit. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released, and it is unknown if any officers were injured.

Fairfax County Police said more information will be forthcoming.

At this time, police are at the scene on Fitt Court in Lorton investigating the circumstances.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as additional information becomes available.

