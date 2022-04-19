Police search for missing 11-year-old girl in Fairfax County

Police say Alice Greene was last seen around 8 p.m. Monday, April 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are asking for the public's help to find an 11-year-old girl who went missing Monday night.

Fairfax County Police Department investigators say Alice Greene was last seen Monday, April 19, at around 8 p.m., in the 4300 block of Warner Lane in Chantilly. She is considered endangered because of her age.

The circumstances of her disappearance are not yet known.

Greene is described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and 90 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white face mask, blue coat and pink pants, according to police in Fairfax County.

Anyone who may have information about this case or know where Greene is is urged to call police at 703-691-2131.