Fairfax County middle school students evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

At this time, there are no reported injuries due to the incident.

ANNANDALE, Va. — Fire crews are at the scene of Poe Middle School Wednesday morning for a carbon monoxide leak, Fairfax County Fire Department said.

The school which is located on the 7000 block of Cindy Lane, has been evacuated as of 8:30 a.m. Fire officials said about 30 students were evacuated out of the building.

Everyone that was inside the school is safe and is being sheltered in a warm location on the school's property, fire officials said. Parents have started to pick up their children or are on their way to pick them up.

Crews learned that the cause of the leak was the HVAC unit. They have since shut off the system and are ventilating the building.

Fairfax County Public Schools was one of three school districts in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region to welcome students back in the classrooms during the pandemic.

Units are on the scene of 7000 block Cindy Lane, Poe Middle School, for a carbon monoxide leak. School is being evacuated. No reported injuries at this time. Crews working to identify source of leak. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/sAYcQSVPCM — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 17, 2021

All three school districts are using a phased-in approach to get students back in the classroom.

WUSA9 talked to Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand about the school system's in-person learning plan.

“We’re really going to be looking at the level of community transmission along with the level of school impact. The level of school impact is going to really be seen in the number of outbreaks that occur in school. If we have a significant number of outbreaks in a short period of time, that is going to give us pause,” Brabrand said.

Superintendent Brabrand also said that the school district would have to look back at its decision-making model and possibly return to virtual learning if COVID-19 numbers spike.

Still, he and other school leaders are hopeful to see that positivity rates are on an overall downward trend and more and more people getting vaccinated.

Another thing to note is that Fairfax County is starting a new bell schedule on Tuesday for students.

School days will now be between 9:45 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. every day for all students – both in-person and virtual.