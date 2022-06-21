Man drowns in a stream in McLean

Officials say that 29-year-old German Salinas was swimming in Difficult Run Stream.

MCLEAN, Va. — A man died on Monday after drowning in a stream in Fairfax County, according to officials.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday police responded to the 800 block of Georgetown Pike for a report of a drowning. Officials say that 29-year-old German Salinas was found a quarter of a mile off the roadway on a trail by fire and rescue personnel.

Officials say that Salinas was swimming in Difficult Run Stream which connects to the Potomac River when he became submerged in the water. Salinas’ friends pulled him out of the water and attempted to give what officials say were “life-saving measures.”

Salinas was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from his injuries Monday afternoon. Officials say that The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.