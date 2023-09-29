Fairfax Co Fire and Rescue Lieutenant arrested for stealing drugs

FCFRD conducted an internal investigation and discovered that on three different occasions, vials of morphine and fentanyl were either tampered with or stolen.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Lieutenant with the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department has been arrested for stealing drugs.

Fire Station 36 has a routine monthly inspection of medication. On August 1, 2023, during the inspection, a technician noticed a vial of morphine had been tampered with. The amount in the vial was inconsistent with other vials.

The technician also detected a hole in the plastic of the kit that preserves all of the controlled substances at the station. Following protocol, he immediately reported the inconsistencies to his supervisor.

FCFRD conducted an internal investigation and discovered that on three different occasions, vials of morphine and fentanyl were either tampered with or stolen. These events took place between August and September 2023. The substance tampering occurred at Fire Station 36, on West Ox Road and Fire Station 39, on Reston Avenue in Herndon, Virginia.

On September 6, 2023, FCFRD contacted the Fairfax County Police Department to report the incidents and their findings from their internal investigation. The FCPD partnered with FCFRD to launch a criminal investigation to help further their search for the person(s) responsible for the tampering.

During the investigation, FCPD claimed that 40-year-old, Aleksandra Olegoyna Kazmar was responsible for tampering and stealing the medication for her own personal use.