Fairfax County judge denies bond for serial sexual assault suspect

Hien Dinh, 20, of Stafford, Virginia is accused of following a victim in Chantilly from a store and sexually assaulting her in front of her mother.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX, Va. — A judge in Fairfax County denied bond for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting random women in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties.

Hien Dinh, 20, of Stafford, Virginia, appeared in court through a video conference call on Monday. His grandmother, who appeared to be the only family member in the courtroom, was sobbing when he showed up on the screens.

Dinh is charged with sexual battery and abduction for allegedly sexually assaulting a stranger in Chantilly last Monday. New court documents say Dinh followed the victim and her mother from a store. After he reportedly grabbed her intimate parts from behind, Dinh “placed his arm around her neck to hold her in place as mother turned to react,” per the court document.

The public defender argued he should be offered bail because the alleged victim was so random, there would be no chance of coming in contact again. The defense also said it would be difficult to prove an abduction.

Investigators said surveillance videos from the neighborhood helped them track down the suspect and his vehicle.

Police are confident more charges are pending since they connected him to two similar sexual assault crimes in the same Chantilly neighborhood and on the campus of Northern Virginia Community in College in Loudoun County. Both cases happened in May.

“I don’t know what you do with a person like this but incarcerate him,” Chief Kevin Davis said. “This type of predator keeps doing what he does until he gets caught.”

Dinh was just convicted for assault and sexual battery cases in Henrico County last year. The incidents were similar in nature which included random women being targeted.

Dinh only served one month in jail because 11 months of his 12-month sentence were suspended, according to court records. He was currently on probation at the time of his recent allegations.

Residents in his Stafford neighborhood were unaware of the newest charges.

“It’s kind of creepy and kind of scary,” neighbor Abby Sallee told WUSA9. “I would have never guessed but you don't know about people. They're extremely nice in passing. He waves but I never spoke to him.”

Neighbor Maggie Castro said she was aware of his guilty cases last year.

“I’m sick about it,” Castro said. “It made me scared because I have three girls. Imagine you find out your neighbor is a sexual pervert.”