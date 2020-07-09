Fairfax County fire investigators need public's help after two fires at same house

The two fires happened about a month apart in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County.

HYBLA VALLEY, Va. — Firefighters in Fairfax County say the same house has caught on fire twice, and now they're asking anyone with information about either fire to come forward.

The house is in the 2900 block of Dunbar Street in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County.

On July 28, at approximately 2:11 a.m., units responded to Dunbar Street for a fire in a vacant one-story, single family home. A neighbor saw fire coming from a window and called 9-1-1. The home sustained an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to Fairfax County Fire & EMS.

Then, about a month later, on August 29, firefighters were called to the same house on Dunbar Street. This time just before 8 a.m., firefighters said.

Units arrived to find some smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Crews were able to find and quickly extinguish a smoldering fire involving two mattresses.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact Lieutenant Michael Adams with the Office of the Fire Marshal at (571) 221-1031 or Michael.adams2@fairfaxcounty.gov. Fire investigators also ask anyone in the area who may have home security video footage from between 12:00 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on July 28, and 5:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on August 29, to contact Lieutenant Michael Adams.