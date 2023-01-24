Driver in stolen car arrested after high-speed pursuit in Fairfax Co.

Fairfax County Police arrested a man for carjacking after a pursuit on Interstate 95.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man is in jail after police pursuit on Interstate 95 in Fairfax County on Monday. The man is accused of carjacking two people in D.C. and Fairfax before leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

According to police, before the pursuit began, the man carjacked a Honda at gunpoint in D.C. and drove into Fairfax. He then ditched the stolen Honda and carjacked another vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe. He then led police on a pursuit across the Beltway near the Springfield Mixing Bowl, where I-395, I-95 and I-495 all come together.

The pursuing officers were eventually able to perform a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver on the Tahoe. The SUV went up on two wheels, flipped onto its side, and then landed upright on four wheels along a jersey wall. Officers were able to box him in on the road's shoulder and took the driver into custody without incident.

Fairfax County's aviation unit caught the whole thing on camera. It's unclear how long the pursuit lasted, or how fast the car was going when the PIT maneuver was performed. Police said at least one civilian vehicle was hit by the suspect during the pursuit.

Carjacker arrested! This man carjacked a Honda in DC, drove into Fairfax, carjacked the owner of a Chevy Tahoe & took off, leading officers in a pursuit across the Beltway. Our officers were able to stop him & safely take him into custody. Charges pending. Great job #FCPD pic.twitter.com/kWBg4sPRsT — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) January 23, 2023