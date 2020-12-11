Two men seriously hurt in Fairfax County gun range shooting

Two men are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

LORTON, Va. — Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night after a shooting at the Sharpshooters Range in Lorton, Fairfax County Police said in a tweet.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the range, located at 8194 Terminal Road, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators were still on the scene of the shooting early Thursday morning and working to determine the relationship between the two men and what led up to the shooting.

Additional details weren't immediately available as of early Thursday morning, but Fairfax County Police say more updates will be available later Thursday. WUSA9 is working to confirm additional information.

Detectives remain at the scene as they continue to determine the relationship of the men & the events that transpired leading up to the shooting. Both men remain hospitalized. Additional updates will be available on our blog, https://t.co/lhGv3NDvYs #FCPD https://t.co/R48D4476UN — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 12, 2020