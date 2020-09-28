Fairfax County firefighter charged with assault after reportedly slapping patient who spitted on him

“This action goes against the values we hold at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department."

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County firefighter Andrew Cruikshank was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault after he allegedly slapped a patient in the back of an ambulance who was being taken to a hospital for self-harming themselves.

According to the Fairfax County police bodycam video from September 14, Cruikshank was spit on while performing care to the man strapped down in the ambulance, and was under the custody of FCPD.

“This action goes against the values we hold at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department,” says Fire Chief Butler. “We respect our role in the community and strive to build and maintain public trust. We remain dedicated to the safety and well-being of our community and will continue to ensure that our members are held to the highest standards of the profession.”

As part of the department’s internal investigation, Firefighter Cruikshank has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for two years.