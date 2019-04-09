FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Urban Search and Rescue team are being sent to the Bahamas to aid those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

They're being deployed as part of the U.S. Agency for International Development Disaster Assistance Response Team.

The FCFRD USAR team, which consists of 57 people and four canines, will be working in coordination with the Government of the Bahamas to conduct search and rescue missions, and other critical operations.

“I am extremely proud of our team," Fire Chief John Butler, said. "I know they are eager to assist those facing challenges in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian."

The team includes experts from the USAID's Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance, and search and rescue teams from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and Los Angeles County Fire Department.

"This elite team of disaster responders is currently conducting damage assessments by plane and by boat to identify priority needs, which include water, shelter, sanitation, and hygiene," a press release said. "The DART is also working closely with the Government of The Bahamas, U.S. Embassy Nassau, and partners to reach affected communities."

Other communities are sending aid to the Bahamas as well.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue sent crews to Florida to aid those impacted by Hurricane Dorian as well. Officials said over 85 people were sent in a caravan to provide assistance.

Scott Goldstein, the Fire Chief of Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency asked Maryland Task Force One to send 85 personnel south toward Hurricane Dorian's impact area.

These crews will prepare and to support the local residents for the potential damage and impact of the hurricane.

"A lot of training has gone into preparedness," Goldstein said. "A lot of training for the folks in their specialty as well as in multiple disciplines, but the ability to help another person is what drives us to be first responders. And the ability as fire chief, as a community leader to send my specialists, our specialists, from Montgomery County south somewhere to help another community, it's a great honor."

