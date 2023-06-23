Video: Police pull man from car engulfed in flames in Fairfax County

The driver of the crashed car was arrested for driving under the influence.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police and members of the community worked together to pull a man from a burning car in Fairfax County, and the whole thing was caught on camera. Fairfax County Police shared video of the incident on social media Friday.

According to police, officers responded to a call for service on June 15 just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived near the intersection of Annandale Road and Gallows Road, they found a car had crashed and overturned.

Officers arrived to find the car engulfed in flames. Dash cam video shows the intensity of the flames when police first arrived. Neighbors at the crash scene grabbed fire extinguishers from the cruiser and worked with police to battle the blaze.

Other officers then pulled the driver out of the car through the sunroof. The officers suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burns, but were expected to be OK.

"Great work by all. Please remember to drive safe and drive responsibly," the police department wrote on social media.