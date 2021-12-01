x
One dead in Fairfax County house fire

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

FAIRFAX, Va. — One person is dead following a house fire early Tuesday morning in Vienna, Virginia, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue officials said in a tweet Tuesday.

Crews were called to a home in the 900 block of Lauren Lane SE just after 2 a.m. They arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the home, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue said. 

Firefighters searched the home and found one person dead inside. They were the only one in the home at the time. The person has not yet been identified by authorities.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but remained on the scene putting out hot spots and working to figure out exactly what happened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm more information. Stay with WUSA9 for updates as they come into our newsroom.

