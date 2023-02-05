1 dead after car goes off the road onto railroad tracks in Fairfax Co.

Police say the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to immediately catch on fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Fairfax County Tuesday morning.

A person is dead after the car they were driving went off the interstate, over a side cement barrier and landed on railroad tracks below. Police say the impact of the crash caused the car to immediately catch on fire.

The crash was first reported around 1:19 a.m. on Tuesday. A VSP preliminary investigation found that the car was traveling westbound on I-495 toward I-395 northbound when it left the road near Exit 170B. The car landed on railroad tracks below and burst into flames. The person inside the car died from their injuries. No other injuries were reported. The person killed has not yet been identified by police.

Investigators cleared the crash from the railroad tracks by 5 a.m. The tracks where the car landed were used by Virginia Railway Express trains. There was no impact for morning commuters.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Addition information was not immediately available.