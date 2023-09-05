New Fairfax County budget cuts property tax rate, but most people will still pay more

Rising property values and assessments mean average increases of $412, which will fund schools and raises for county employees, including police and firefighters.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The tax rate is going down in Fairfax County, but most people’s taxes are still going up, after a 9 to 1 vote Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.

The county’s new $5.3 billion budget also includes a raise for employees and more money for schools.

County employees organizing for collective bargaining rights with the Service Employees International Union were cheering the board’s vote to raise the pay for 12,000 workers by 5.44%.

Police officers will get an even bigger raise – with average pay increasing between 10.44% and 15.44%. The department has be struggling to recruit and retain officers.

Firefighters will get raises between 5.44% and 10.44%.

The raise for county workers comes after the supervisors’ controversial decision in March to raise their own pay by 30%.

The supervisors also voted to cut the property tax rate by 1.5%, from $1.11 per $100 of assessed value to $1.095 per $100 of assessed value.

But that doesn’t mean most people’s taxes will be going down. Because housing prices – and assessed values --- have been climbing, the average homeowners’ tax bill will go up $412, which is better than the average $520 increase that would have happened without the rate reduction.

The one dissenting vote on the budget was Republican Pat Herrity, who said taxpayers should have been held harmless.

Supervisors also voted to assess personal property taxes on cars, boats and motorcycles at 90% of their value, saving vehicle owners an average of $68. But again, with car prices jumping during the pandemic, some people will still pay more than they would have a few years ago.