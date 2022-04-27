Fairfax County budget approved by Board of Supervisors provides some tax relief

Officials claim the rate reduction will offset rising property values, however, the average tax bill will increase by $465, or 6.7% over last year.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a 2023 budget Tuesday that included some tax relief, a demand many living in the county had been calling for.

According to the Fairfax County government website, the nearly $200 million in revenue reductions were included in the budget to support the tax relief, including a new $1.11 tax rate. Officials say the change will cause a decrease in more than $88 million in revenue.

Another tax relief measure from the board included assessing vehicles at 85% of market value, a move the board claims will save taxpayers a total of $98 million.

"High consumer demand for new and used cars, and low supply due to the pandemic, have driven vehicle values up on average by 33% since Jan. 1," the county website reads.

Additionally, businesses like crafter breweries will receive lower Machinery and Tools Taxes. The board says the rate was slashed from $4.57 to $2 per $100 of assessed value, for a total of $1 million in tax relief.

The budget was passed with a 9-1 vote. Supervisor Pat Herrity was the lone vote against the 2023 budget.

Herrity said while the budget contains a $.03 reduction in the tax rate, he claims it is the most significant increase in real estate taxes since 2006.