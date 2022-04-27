Fairfax County budget approved by Board of Supervisors provides some tax relief

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved a 2023 budget Tuesday that included some tax relief, a demand many living in the county had been calling for.
According to the Fairfax County government website, the nearly $200 million in revenue reductions were included in the budget to support the tax relief, including a new $1.11 tax rate. Officials say the change will cause a decrease in more than $88 million in revenue.
Officials claim the rate reduction will offset rising property values, however, the average tax bill will increase by $465, or 6.7% over last year.
Another tax relief measure from the board included assessing vehicles at 85% of market value, a move the board claims will save taxpayers a total of $98 million.
"High consumer demand for new and used cars, and low supply due to the pandemic, have driven vehicle values up on average by 33% since Jan. 1," the county website reads.
Additionally, businesses like crafter breweries will receive lower Machinery and Tools Taxes. The board says the rate was slashed from $4.57 to $2 per $100 of assessed value, for a total of $1 million in tax relief.
The budget was passed with a 9-1 vote. Supervisor Pat Herrity was the lone vote against the 2023 budget.
Herrity said while the budget contains a $.03 reduction in the tax rate, he claims it is the most significant increase in real estate taxes since 2006.
"I cannot support a budget with this significant of a tax increase, especially at a time when our residents and businesses are dealing with the impacts of the pandemic, high gas prices, rising inflation, rising interest rates, and uncertainty caused by a war in Europe," said Herrity in a statement following the board's decision.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.