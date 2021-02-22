Fairfax barricade situation ends peacefully, police say

Fairfax County Police responded to the Breezeway Motel after a man reported to dispatch that he had been held against his will.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A barricade situation ended peacefully in Fairfax County after an almost 12-hour standoff at a motel.

Fairfax County Police responded to the Breezeway Motel in the 10829 of Fairfax Boulevard after a man reported to dispatch that he had been held against his will at a room in the hotel Saturday evening, according to police.

The man also reportedly told police that the man holding him captive made both homicidal and suicidal threats.

Police arrived at the motel around 8 a.m. and negotiated with the man for countless hours.

There was a gun that was pulled on officers by the man during the hours of negotiations, according to Fairfax County Police.

Police recovered a weapon in the motel room and said no gunshots were fired during this standoff between police and the man now arrested.

UPDATE-All clear. The situation has been resolved in a peaceful and successful resolution. — Fairfax City Police (@FairfaxCityPD) February 21, 2021

The man in the motel room surrendered to police around 6 p.m., just around the same time when officers looked to be entering the room armed, according to a WUSA9 journalist on the scene and Fairfax County Police in its statement.

Police said in a release that they are still piecing together how the man held hostage escaped and contacted authorities.

The man arrested currently faces charges of abduction, brandishing and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Fairfax County Police.

