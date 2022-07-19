3 men arrested for allegedly embezzling $2M worth of Fairfax Co. laptops

Police believe the operation dates back to November 2020.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police are investigating a case involving Fairfax County Public Schools employees and an Attyah Computer Recycling employee, charged with embezzling thousands of county-owned laptops.

Officials say that the Fairfax County Police Department was made aware that county-owned laptops stored in a warehouse in the 6800 block of Industrial Rd. in Springfield, Virginia were possibly being "illegally reallocated" and auctioned off back in March. Police believe the embezzlements have been occurring since November 2020, officials say.

Through their investigation police found that a box truck that was registered to Attyah Computer Recycling would arrive at a warehouse and laptops and computer parts would be loaded into the truck. When the truck would arrive, the driver -- now identified as 36-year-old Virginia native Fadi Atiyeh who was employed by Attyah Computer Recycling -- would allegedly remain in the truck without providing proper paperwork to receive the items.

Police arrested Atiyeh on July 14 while conducting a traffic stop after police witnessed Atiyeh's truck arrive at the warehouse. He was charged with receiving stolen property and larceny with the intent to distribute.

Two Fairfax County Public Schools employees-- 35-year-old Maryland native, Franque Minor II, and 21-year-old Virginia native, Mario Jones Jr. -- were also arrested. Police say both were the facilitators of the scheme and were charged with embezzlement and larceny with the intent to distribute, according to police.

Currently, police believe that around 35,000 laptops were stolen, with a value of more than $2 million. Police obtained a search warrant for Attyah Computer Recycling and officials say that additional evidence connected to the case was recovered.