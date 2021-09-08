Fairfax Station construction trench collapse leaves person trapped

A medevac helicopter landed on Fairfax County Parkway at Freds Oak Road to assist the situation. The Parkway is shut down in both directions.

FAIRFAX STATION, Va. — The Fairfax County Fire department is on the scene of a concrete trench collapse that has left one person trapped, according to the department.

The collapse happened at 10800 Fournier Drive in Burke just before 3 p.m. Technical Rescue is on the scene and working to extricate the victim, the department confirmed in a tweet.

A medevac helicopter landed on Fairfax County Parkway at Freds Oak Road to assist the situation. The Parkway is shut down in both directions and authorities are advising the public to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

There is no confirmation yet on the identity of the victim or the severity of their injuries, as well as the nature or cause of the collapse.