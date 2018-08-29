FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA -- In the Washington D.C.'s largest school system, more than 10,000 of students are walking through construction zones.

Fairfax County Public Schools has 13 schools under construction, four of them are high schools.

Oakton and Herndon High Schools just started their projects over the summer. Now that the students are back, they're not too happy about the mess.

A group of teenage girls leaving school after the first day made the following comments:

"It's a diaster."

"It makes getting to class really hard because it's really crowded in the hallways you can barely move."

"It just sucks that it's our time to be here when they're doing it."

"It's really bad."

"In the hallway you have to avoid trashcans because there's dripping pipes, you have to like swerve around the trashcans."

When Oakton High School put a picture of their demolished library on Facebook, parents started making calls.

They were asking if it was safe. The person with answers is Jeffrey Platenberg, director of facilities.

"Even though it looks like we just went in and knocked it down, it was a very carefully orchestrated procedure. We take safety very seriously," said Platenberg.

Some parents wonder why the students and staff can't be moved to another site.

"Because we don't have any other space. We don't have another building that just sitting there waiting to be occupied," said Platenberg.

So they bring in a trailer city where lots of classrooms are held. For all of its renovation projects, Fairfax County Public Schools use a process called phased-occupied construction.

"So it's phased, different phases, while being occupied construction. It's the most complicated, difficult, challenging spirited work you could ever have," said Platenberg.

They tackle big spaces, like libraries and cafeterias, during the summer.

"Once the students come back, we have all the barriers in place, all the vapor barriers, moisture barriers, all the particulate barriers in between any kind of work might be going on. Noise disruption, not allowed. We have all of these things in place to make sure the teaching and learning can occur even though it is a disrupted space," said Platenberg.

"It looks a mess right now, but it looks like the new addition is going to be really nice when it's done," a mom waiting in the pick-up line said.

It'll take awhile. Major schools renovation projects like this take four years.

Langley and West Springfield High schools are also under renovation, but they are close to completion, in their final year.

