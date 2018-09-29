FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States.

Three months ago, we lost two high profile celebrities, Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade, to suicide. In an effort to save lives and raise awareness, people in our area, and all over the country, walked Saturday.

"That's my dad in the photo and we are here to walk for him," said Alexis West. Two years ago she lost her father to suicide.

"I'm happy to help prevent suicide and I just want to make sure everyone feels like they feel loved and they don't do what he did," said West.

Nearly 1,500 people participated in the Fairfax Out of the Darkness Community Walk.

"This is our fourth year walking. We lost Tyler almost five years ago and we have raised a lot of money over the last four years for this. We believe strongly this movement to eliminate suicide in America is really worth working for," said Dave Kerrigan.

Saturday's walk is one of hundreds taking place all over the country this year to prevent suicide.

"We often look at the people around us, the people that we love, and if you see their behavior change.

For instance, if they start acting recklessly or they don't engage in activities they normally enjoy, trust your gut you will know if something is off. So, reach out to them and ask them how they're doing, ask if they're considering suicide and, of course, if there is something of concern you want to get them in touch with the resources that can help them," said Ellen Shannon, Area Director of the National Capital Area Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

To help fight suicide, go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention website at AFSP.org

For the first time this year, multiple members of the Fairfax County Government walked. A Fairfax County firefighter, Nicole Mittendorf, died by suicide two years ago.

As a result of the community walks, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hopes the annual rate of suicide drops 20-percent by 2025.

