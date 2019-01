FAIRFAX, Va. — There was a tragic update on Tuesday night about two sisters from Fairfax County, Va. whose bodies were found duct taped together in the Hudson River.

The New York City Medical Examiner has determined that the two took their own lives.

He said they bound themselves together and waded into the river.

The two were last seen in Fairfax in August. Their bodies were found in October.