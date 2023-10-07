Fairfax Co. police searching for driver, vehicle of fatal hit-and-run crash in Woodlawn

Eder Machado Aleman, 36, of Fairfax was struck while attempting to cross Richmond Highway outside of the crosswalk.

WOODLAWN, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying both the driver and vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that left one pedestrian dead in Woodlawn Friday night.

Officers initially responded around 10:10 p.m. Friday to Richmond Highway near Brevard Court in Woodlawn for a hit-and-run crash.

According to Fairfax County detectives, Eder Machado Aleman, 36, of Fairfax was attempting to cross Richmond Highway outside of the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver did not stop, fleeing the scene.

Police said a witness reported seeing a white SUV prior to the crash.

Aleman was transported to the hospital and later died.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have information about this case. Those with information should call the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477). Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards. Leave contact information if you wish for a detective to follow up with you.

