Fairfax Co. man to be sentenced in shooting deaths of classmates

Zachary Burkard, a then- 18-year-old aspiring drug dealer, shot and killed 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiasher and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt after a social media fight.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Thursday morning a judge will sentence a young man convicted in the shooting deaths of two of his high school classmates in Fairfax County. Zachary Burkard will find out his prison sentence for manslaughter charges.

According to prosecutors, Burkard was “an aspiring drug dealer.” In April 2021, a social media beef between his crew and another crew turned violent. That’s when Burkard shot and killed two teenagers.

Here’s how the trial went: According to court documents, Burkard’s crew and a rival crew met up in a garage in 8000 block of Winding Way Court in Springfield on a Sunday afternoon. The two crews were classmates at South County High School.

Jurors were presented with a video from the first police officer to arrive immediately after the shooting on April 25, 2021. They heard audio of the gunshots and have seen the vile threats – including the n-word – made by Burkard in a Snapchat video the day before the shootings, while he was waving a gun outside a house he thought was the home of one of the teens.

The groups started fighting inside the garage. That is when Burkard pulled out a ghost gun and started shooting. He killed 17-year-old Ersheen Elaiasher and 16-year-old Calvin Van Pelt. Prosecutors said the ghost gun was capable of firing fully automatic.

Burkard claimed it was in self-defense. Prosecutors tried to show it was murder. The jury found the evidence led to convicting Burkard of manslaughter. That’s a conviction that could carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. That's 10 years for each victim.

The Van Pelt family released the following statement after the verdict was announced for the man who shot 16-year-old Calvin:

“Although we disagree with the verdict, we thank the jury for their service. There is some consolation in knowing that some degree of justice has been served. We continue to grieve for our son, Calvin who was a bright light in our family. We pray that no more families have to endure the agony of losing a child to gun violence.”