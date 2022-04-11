Arrests made in deadly shooting of man at Falls Church ATM

Two people have been arrested in connection with the October murder of 73-year-old Nelson Alexander.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A man and a boy have been arrested in connection to the murder of a 73-year-old man in Fairfax County last year.

Investigators say Nelson Alexander Sr. was shot on October 20, 2021, when he stopped at an ATM on his way to work at in the 2900 block of Annandale Road around 5:20 a.m. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators have been working for nearly six months to bring the people responsible for Nelson's murder to justice, releasing surveillance video and and asking the public for tips.

Members of Alexander Sr.'s family said the 73-year-old husband, father, and uncle came from a large multigenerational family from Fairfax County. They said he loved his family more than anything in the world and in his spare time loved to hunt, watch the Dallas Cowboys and sing in the men's church choir.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Chief Kevin Davis called the shooting despicable.

"This is something that outrages our police department, outrages our community," Davis said in a press conference. "There is no such thing as a good victim of crime, but a 73-year-old man on his way to work? This is outrageous."

Davis, along with Major Ed O’Carroll, Chief of the Fairfax County Major Crimes Cyber and Forensic Bureau, are expected to give an update with details about the six-month-long investigation at a press conference on Monday afternoon.