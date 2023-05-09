Carjackers in Arlington befuddled by a stick shift, plans unsuccessful

A lack of manual transmission lessons ruined these attempted carjackers' plans, police say.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia man is counting his blessings after an attempted carjacking didn’t go as planned.

Just before 5:44 a.m., Tuesday Arlington police received a phone call of an attempted carjacking. According to the report, the victim was exiting his car when he was approached by three young men from behind.

It happened on the 600 block of N. Glebe Road near Harris Teeter. The suspects instructed the victim to place his keys on top of the hood of his car. After complying, the three men hopped inside of the car, but were quickly rebuffed after realizing the vehicle was a “stick shift.”

The suspects fled the scene on foot. When police arrived they searched the scene but came up empty-handed. The suspects were described to be between the ages of 18 to 26 years old, last seen wearing black clothes.

Police have not revealed the victim or any other information on the suspects as of yet.

In Virginia, it is required that residents complete a driver's ed program to get their license. Generally, drivers ed programs range from $265 to $450. During the ‘on-road’ portion, lessons are taught using an automatic car. The decline of stick shift cars and driver lessons began back in 2010. However, according to Kelly Blue Book, 66% of Americans know how to drive a manual transmission, which is surprising because only 13% of the car models sold offer one.