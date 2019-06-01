Police are searching for a suspect who entered an Exxon Gas Station in Fredericksburg Sunday morning and demanded money from the cashier.

The armed robbery happened around 5:12 a.m. when the suspect walked into the gas station located at 3201 Plank Road with a gun and backpack.

Fredericksburg police said the man demanded money from the cashier and the cashier filled the suspect's bag with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Upon receiving the money, the suspect fled the store on foot. Police searched the area for the suspect.

He is described as a black man who was wearing dark clothing with a sweatshirt and the hood pulled over his head. He had a mask and gloves on.

If you can identify the suspect or have information about the incident, contact Detective Lamb at 540-373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to “847-411” and text “FPDtip” followed by your tip. Or, download the free FPD Tip app available for Android and iPhones. To download the app, search “FPD Tip” in the Google or iTunes App Store.