Explosive set off, shots fired near police officers during protest at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton

The protest started peacefully. By the end, someone had set off an explosive, and people threw bottles filled with feces and urine at police.

HAMPTON, Va. — Correction: an earlier version of this story said there was tear gas at Peninsula Town Center. Police have not yet identified what kind of gas was used during the incident.

As the sun rose on Peninsula Town Center Wednesday, the extent of damage that came during a protest there Tuesday night was plain to see.

Broken glass, clothes, and mannequin pieces were some of the things lying on the ground after what started as a peaceful demonstration.

Hampton police said the demonstration started around 9 p.m. Officers were there to make sure people who were there for the event were safe as well as other people who were in the area.

The group that gathered there walked from the Target parking lot to Coliseum Drive and then West Mercury Boulevard before it returned to the parking lot. Some people from the group stayed there and interacted with officers peacefully.

Others broke from the main group and went to Interstate 64 where they blocked traffic in both directions for about an hour.

That second group eventually left the interstate and went back to Peninsula Town Center. Hampton Police Division said the crowd surrounded officers and that someone set off a homemade explosive. People fired shots near the officers.

Police told the group it needed to leave. People refused to do that. Some started throwing glass bottles filled with feces and urine as well as other items at officers.

Police arrested 8 adults and 2 children there. Officers recovered 3 guns.

Several businesses at Peninsula Town Center were vandalized and looted.

The hand of a mannequin is just some of what is scattered outside a Nexus men’s clothing store after last nights looting at Peninsula Town Center in Hampton #13NewsNow we will update you all morning long. pic.twitter.com/4SmKyAcpr7 — Scott DePuy (@ScottDePuy) June 3, 2020

Hampton Police Division declared it was an unlawful assembly at one point and used gas to clear some people . It said the entire situation was resolved shortly after 1 a.m. when the people who were left dispersed. One person was hurt, but the person refused medical treatment. No officers were hurt. Police stayed there to help protect the damaged businesses.

they started tear gassing and possibly shooting at the HAMPTON VA protest at the PTC pic.twitter.com/hoqeYJVtdx — T R I C I A ♛ (@maybeitstricia) June 3, 2020

Officers said the event was planned by someone who posted about it on social media. Police reached out to Black Lives Matter 757 to determine if it was one of its events.

The group has organized several protests in the area since the death of George Floyd, calling for an end to systemic racial violence.

The protest was not a Black Lives Matter 757 event. The group made that clear in a tweet and said that the demonstration may have been a setup.

Let the record show, we warned it may be a setup,and it appears as so. We have no affiliation with what is happening at the present moment in #Hampton . - #BLM757 https://t.co/jsviY2Xvxm — Blacklivesmatter757 (@BLM757) June 3, 2020

As part of a news release Wednesday, Hampton Police Division said:

The Hampton Police Division recognizes the attempt to exercise First Amendment Rights. We also recognize the professional conduct, judgment, and leadership of the police officers engaged in the protection of all lives and property during this challenging event. A thorough investigation is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute the individuals that were involved in the vandalism and theft that occurred to our businesses during this event.

While the Hampton Police Division supports the right to peaceful protest, demonstrations that incite violence and mayhem cannot and will not be tolerated in our society and in particular, our City. The Hampton Police Division remains committed to working with our citizens, community, and faith-based leaders to strengthen relationships, resolve social injustices, and to build trust through valued partnerships.

We would like to express our gratitude to the Virginia State Police, Newport News Police, Portsmouth Police Department, Hampton Sherriff’s Office, and all of our regional law enforcement partners for their assistance with this incident.