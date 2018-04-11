CRYSTAL CITY, Va. -- At least 50,000 new jobs, a $5-billion investment, and a boatload of tax dollars.

Those are just a few of the perks that come along with winning the bid for Amazon’s second headquarters.

The online retail giant may be close to making that decision for a spot in the DMV

“I’ve definitely heard rumors,” Sean Buel, who lives in Alexandria, said.

RELATED: Amazon reportedly in 'advanced talks' to build new HQ near DC, Amazon exec slams leak

If the rumors are true, Dwayne Jackson said, "Crystal City is going to be flooded with a big boatload of cash.”

The Washington Post reported Amazon appears to be seriously considering Northern Virginia and is already talking about how to announce the news and move employees to Crystal City.

Jackson, who lives in Crystal City, asked: "If we got accepted by Amazon, where would they set up at?”

According to the Post, the online retail giant is thinking about moving the first group of workers to a building on South Bell Street or across the street to a building on Crystal Drive.

Both buildings showed signs they were empty and owned by the same company on Sunday.

Another possible location is about 2 miles away at Potomac Yard in Alexandria.

“There’s a lot of building construction going on up the street by Potomac Yards,” Jackson said.

The Crystal City Business Improvement District (BID) touts the area for being innovative, active, and accessible.

Crystal City, which is an area in Arlington, is steps away from Regan National Airport and Washington, D.C.

Some people who live in Northern Virginia see the positives.

“Definitely more tax dollars, more money to fix infrastructure, hopefully, build better schools,” Buel said.

However, some people said they also had fears about the possible relocation.

“I do. I don’t want people to be priced out of the area,” Terry Dickerson said. “I worry that this type of development may change the character of Arlington.”

“Overpopulation. People being pushed out of houses and rents they can’t afford,” Buel said.

Those were concerns that may be addressed after an announcement is made.

One Amazon executive tweeted yesterday after the Post article came out: “Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors..."

The company may make an official announcement later this month.

© 2018 WUSA