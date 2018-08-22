FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A George Mason University professor who retired in May after being accused of sexually harassing a student has been charged with embezzling university funds.

The university's police chief, Carl Rowan, tells The Washington Post that Peter Pober turned himself in Tuesday on four felony counts of embezzlement, and was released on $2,500 bail.

A recent graduate accused Pober in a Title IX complaint of harassment in a hotel room after a night of heavy drinking in February. Other students then came forward. University spokesman Michael Sandler says the embezzlement allegations came to light during the harassment investigation.

Arrest documents contain few details. Sandler says he expects more to be released during Pober's arraignment.

Pober's attorney, Sara Kropf, says he denies the embezzlement charges.

